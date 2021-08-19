A young father is fighting colon cancer Peter and Lesly Jaramillo tell their story

Abilene Community joins the Jaramillo Family in fighting colon cancer. Peter at age 24 was diagnosed with colon cancer. Once diagnosed he and his family decided to fight this cancer as aggressively as possible. It started with their third grader starting a fundraiser to bring in some much needed income. The community soon joined the fight with their support. In this episode Peter and his wife, Lesley tell their story and how they are facing this crisis.

A story of faith, gratefulness, and determination. Peter and Lesly are the parents of 3 beautiful children Daviano, Elle, and Jazlyn.

If you would like to make a donation click here https://gofund.me/06e94ef1

To listen to their story click here https://www.buzzsprout.com/782696/9048219