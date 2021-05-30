A Memorial Day Conversation

https://www.buzzsprout.com/782696/8609310

Memorial Day is a sacred and solemn holiday. It is the day that we remember men and women that paid the ultimate price for their country. In this episode the names of several men are mention that Parker or Miller were affiliated with directly or through associations.



Robert J Griggs Jr. He was a Korean War Era casualty on August 12, 1950. ★ He served with honor in the United States Army.



On 27 October 1967, Specialist Four Evaristo Martinez III was serving with A Company, 1st Battalion, 7th Cavalry, 1st Cavalry Division, in Quang Tin Province, South Vietnam. On that day, SP4 Martinez was killed in action after sustaining wounds from small arms fire.



2nd Lt. William Robert “Bill” Reese, 24, of Abilene, Tex., killed Feb. 14, 1968, near Ca Lu in fighting at “Valentine’s Ridge.” He was among six killed by a direct hit from an enemy mortar.



CPT Otha Lindsey Poole, he had enlisted in the United States Army. Served during the Vietnam War. Poole had the rank of Captain. His military occupation or specialty was Rotary Wing Aviation Unit Commander. Service number assignment was 5421450. Attached to 44th Medical Brigade, 68th Medical Group, 45th Medical Company. During his service in the Vietnam War, Army Captain Poole experienced a traumatic event which ultimately resulted in loss of life on February 5, 1969. Recorded circumstances attributed to: Died through hostile action, air crash on land. Incident location: South Vietnam, Long Khanh province. Poole was from Hempstead, Texas.

During this episode Parker recites his poem “Where was the Band” As we celebrate Memorial Day let’s remember freedom is not free. Many men and women have paid the ultimate price for what we enjoy today,

