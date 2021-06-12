By Jack Walker
The Abilene High Eagles have named Jenna Bane the new head softball coach of the AHS Eagles Varsity Softball team.
Abilene Softball
OVERALL
13-10
0.56 Win %
LEAGUE
7-5
4thinDistrict
HOME
7-3
AWAY
2-4
NEUTRAL
4-3
PF
166
PA
116
STREAK
2L
Latest Updates
9-8 (L) Abilene vs. Southlake Carroll
On 5/15, the Abilene varsity softball team lost their neutral playoff game against Southlake Carroll (Southlake, TX) by a score of 9-8.
TOURNAMENT GAME
2021 Softball State Championships 2021 Softball 6A Regions 1 & 3
2021 Softball State Championships 2021 Softball 6A Regions 1 & 3
Southlake Carroll mascot photo
Southlake Carroll
9
Abilene mascot photo
Abilene
8
Final
Box Score
Tournament Bracket
May 15, 2021 @ 12:00am
7-5 (L) Abilene vs. Southlake Carroll
On 5/13, the Abilene varsity softball team lost their neutral playoff game against Southlake Carroll (Southlake, TX) by a score of 7-5.
TOURNAMENT GAME
2021 Softball State Championships 2021 Softball 6A Regions 1 & 3
2021 Softball State Championships 2021 Softball 6A Regions 1 & 3
Southlake Carroll mascot photo
Southlake Carroll
7
Abilene mascot photo
Abilene
5
Final
Box Score
Tournament Bracket
May 13, 2021 @ 12:00am
4-2 (W) Abilene vs. Trinity
On 5/7, the Abilene varsity softball team won their neutral playoff game against Trinity (Euless, TX) by a score of 4-2.
TOURNAMENT GAME
2021 Softball State Championships 2021 Softball 6A Regions 1 & 3
2021 Softball State Championships 2021 Softball 6A Regions 1 & 3
Trinity mascot photo
Trinity
2
Abilene mascot photo
Abilene
4
Final
Box Score
Tournament Bracket
May 7, 2021 @ 1:00pm
13-3 (W) Abilene vs. Montwood
On 5/1, the Abilene varsity softball team won their neutral playoff game against Montwood (El Paso, TX) by a score of 13-3.
TOURNAMENT GAME
2021 Softball State Championships 2021 Softball 6A Regions 1 & 3
2021 Softball State Championships 2021 Softball 6A Regions 1 & 3
Montwood mascot photo
Montwood
3
Abilene mascot photo
Abilene
13
Final
Box Score
Tournament Bracket
May 1, 2021 @ 2:00pm
19-9 (W) Abilene vs. Montwood
On 4/30, the Abilene varsity softball team won their neutral playoff game against Montwood (El Paso, TX) by a score of 19-9.
TOURNAMENT GAME
2021 Softball State Championships 2021 Softball 6A Regions 1 & 3
2021 Softball State Championships 2021 Softball 6A Regions 1 & 3
Montwood mascot photo
Montwood
9
Abilene mascot photo
Abilene
19
Final
Box Score
Tournament Bracket
Apr 30, 2021 @ 3:00pm
5-1 (W) Abilene vs. San Angelo Central
On 4/23, the Abilene varsity softball team won their home conference game against San Angelo Central (San Angelo, TX) by a score of 5-1.
San Angelo Central mascot photo
San Angelo Central
1
Abilene mascot photo
Abilene
5
Final
Box Score
Apr 23, 2021 @ 7:00pm
Missing Score – Abilene vs. San Angelo Central
A final score has not been reported for this varsity softball game. Please help us by reporting the final score.
San Angelo Central mascot photo
San Angelo Central
Abilene mascot photo
Abilene
Missing
Score
Box Score
Report Final Score
Apr 23, 2021 @ 7:00pm
6-2 (L) Abilene @ Midland
On 4/20, the Abilene varsity softball team lost their away conference game against Midland (TX) by a score of 6-2.
Abilene mascot photo
Abilene
2
Midland mascot photo
Midland
6
Final
Box Score
Apr 20, 2021 @ 4:30pm
4-3 (W) Abilene vs. Odessa
On 4/16, the Abilene varsity softball team won their home conference game against Odessa (TX) by a score of 4-3.
Odessa mascot photo
Odessa
3
Abilene mascot photo
Abilene
4
Final
Box Score
Apr 16, 2021 @ 7:00pm
7-6 (L) Abilene @ Frenship
On 4/13, the Abilene varsity softball team lost their away conference game against Frenship (Wolfforth, TX) by a score of 7-6.
Abilene mascot photo
Abilene
6
Frenship mascot photo
Frenship
7
Final
Box Score
Apr 13, 2021 @ 6:30pm
Missing Score – Abilene @ Frenship
A final score has not been reported for this varsity softball game. Please help us by reporting the final score.
Abilene mascot photo
Abilene
Frenship mascot photo
Frenship
Missing
Score
Box Score
Report Final Score
Apr 13, 2021 @ 5:30pm
11-6 (W) Abilene vs. Midland Lee
On 4/9, the Abilene varsity softball team won their home conference game against Midland Lee (Midland, TX) by a score of 11-6.
Midland Lee mascot photo
Midland Lee
6
Abilene mascot photo
Abilene
11
Final
Box Score
Apr 9, 2021 @ 7:00pm
10-7 (W) Abilene vs. Permian
On 4/1, the Abilene varsity softball team won their neutral conference game against Permian (Odessa, TX) by a score of 10-7.
Permian mascot photo
Permian
7
Abilene mascot photo
Abilene
10
Final
Box Score
Apr 1, 2021 @ 12:00am
4-1 (L) Abilene @ San Angelo Central
On 3/30, the Abilene varsity softball team lost their away conference game against San Angelo Central (San Angelo, TX) by a score of 4-1.
Abilene mascot photo
Abilene
1
San Angelo Central mascot photo
San Angelo Central
4
Final
Box Score
Mar 30, 2021 @ 7:00pm
5-3 (L) Abilene vs. Midland
On 3/26, the Abilene varsity softball team lost their home conference game against Midland (TX) by a score of 5-3.
Midland mascot photo
Midland
5
Abilene mascot photo
Abilene
3
Final
Box Score
Mar 26, 2021 @ 7:00pm
11-6 (L) Abilene @ Odessa
On 3/23, the Abilene varsity softball team lost their away conference game against Odessa (TX) by a score of 11-6.
Abilene mascot photo
Abilene
6
Odessa mascot photo
Odessa
11
Final
Box Score
Mar 23, 2021 @ 6:30pm
8-7 (W) Abilene vs. Frenship
On 3/19, the Abilene varsity softball team won their home conference game against Frenship (Wolfforth, TX) by a score of 8-7.
Frenship mascot photo
Frenship
7
Abilene mascot photo
Abilene
8
Final
Box Score
Mar 19, 2021 @ 7:00pm
10-0 (W) Abilene @ Midland Lee
On 3/12, the Abilene varsity softball team won their away conference game against Midland Lee (Midland, TX) by a score of 10-0.
Abilene mascot photo
Abilene
10
Midland Lee mascot photo
Midland Lee
0
Final
Box Score
Mar 12, 2021 @ 12:00pm
13-2 (W) Abilene vs. Permian
On 3/9, the Abilene varsity softball team won their home conference game against Permian (Odessa, TX) by a score of 13-2.
Permian mascot photo
Permian
2
Abilene mascot photo
Abilene
13
Final
Box Score
Mar 9, 2021 @ 3:00pm
6-5 (L) Abilene vs. Rockwall-Heath
On 3/5, the Abilene varsity softball team lost their home tournament game against Rockwall-Heath (Rockwall, TX) by a score of 6-5.
Rockwall-Heath mascot photo
Rockwall-Heath
6
Abilene mascot photo
Abilene
5
Final
Box Score
Mar 5, 2021 @ 1:00pm
Contribute to the Team
Complete the Schedule
Add missing games to the schedule
Complete the Roster
Add missing athletes to the roster
Add a Team Photo
Give fans a look at the team
Make a Correction
Let us know about any issues you see
Schedule at a Glance
Full Schedule
FRI, 5/07
Trinity
@ Trinity
W 4-2
THU, 5/13
Southlake Carroll
@ SCHS
L 7-5
SAT, 5/15
Southlake Carroll
@ SCHS
L 9-8
Rankings
Full Rankings
Texas#104
Texas Division 6A#36
Region I#25
Statistics courtesy of maxpreps.com
Leave a Reply