The Abilene High Eagles have named Jenna Bane the new head softball coach of the AHS Eagles Varsity Softball team.

Abilene Softball

OVERALL

13-10

0.56 Win %

LEAGUE

7-5

4thinDistrict

HOME

7-3

AWAY

2-4

NEUTRAL

4-3

PF

166

PA

116

STREAK

2L

Latest Updates

9-8 (L) Abilene vs. Southlake Carroll

On 5/15, the Abilene varsity softball team lost their neutral playoff game against Southlake Carroll (Southlake, TX) by a score of 9-8.

TOURNAMENT GAME

2021 Softball State Championships 2021 Softball 6A Regions 1 & 3

2021 Softball State Championships 2021 Softball 6A Regions 1 & 3

Southlake Carroll mascot photo

Southlake Carroll

9

Abilene mascot photo

Abilene

8

Final

Box Score

Tournament Bracket

May 15, 2021 @ 12:00am

7-5 (L) Abilene vs. Southlake Carroll

On 5/13, the Abilene varsity softball team lost their neutral playoff game against Southlake Carroll (Southlake, TX) by a score of 7-5.

TOURNAMENT GAME

2021 Softball State Championships 2021 Softball 6A Regions 1 & 3

2021 Softball State Championships 2021 Softball 6A Regions 1 & 3

Southlake Carroll mascot photo

Southlake Carroll

7

Abilene mascot photo

Abilene

5

Final

Box Score

Tournament Bracket

May 13, 2021 @ 12:00am

4-2 (W) Abilene vs. Trinity

On 5/7, the Abilene varsity softball team won their neutral playoff game against Trinity (Euless, TX) by a score of 4-2.

TOURNAMENT GAME

2021 Softball State Championships 2021 Softball 6A Regions 1 & 3

2021 Softball State Championships 2021 Softball 6A Regions 1 & 3

Trinity mascot photo

Trinity

2

Abilene mascot photo

Abilene

4

Final

Box Score

Tournament Bracket

May 7, 2021 @ 1:00pm

13-3 (W) Abilene vs. Montwood

On 5/1, the Abilene varsity softball team won their neutral playoff game against Montwood (El Paso, TX) by a score of 13-3.

TOURNAMENT GAME

2021 Softball State Championships 2021 Softball 6A Regions 1 & 3

2021 Softball State Championships 2021 Softball 6A Regions 1 & 3

Montwood mascot photo

Montwood

3

Abilene mascot photo

Abilene

13

Final

Box Score

Tournament Bracket

May 1, 2021 @ 2:00pm

19-9 (W) Abilene vs. Montwood

On 4/30, the Abilene varsity softball team won their neutral playoff game against Montwood (El Paso, TX) by a score of 19-9.

TOURNAMENT GAME

2021 Softball State Championships 2021 Softball 6A Regions 1 & 3

2021 Softball State Championships 2021 Softball 6A Regions 1 & 3

Montwood mascot photo

Montwood

9

Abilene mascot photo

Abilene

19

Final

Box Score

Tournament Bracket

Apr 30, 2021 @ 3:00pm

5-1 (W) Abilene vs. San Angelo Central

On 4/23, the Abilene varsity softball team won their home conference game against San Angelo Central (San Angelo, TX) by a score of 5-1.

San Angelo Central mascot photo

San Angelo Central

1

Abilene mascot photo

Abilene

5

Final

Box Score

Apr 23, 2021 @ 7:00pm

Missing Score – Abilene vs. San Angelo Central

A final score has not been reported for this varsity softball game. Please help us by reporting the final score.

San Angelo Central mascot photo

San Angelo Central

Abilene mascot photo

Abilene

Missing

Score

Box Score

Report Final Score

Apr 23, 2021 @ 7:00pm

6-2 (L) Abilene @ Midland

On 4/20, the Abilene varsity softball team lost their away conference game against Midland (TX) by a score of 6-2.

Abilene mascot photo

Abilene

2

Midland mascot photo

Midland

6

Final

Box Score

Apr 20, 2021 @ 4:30pm

4-3 (W) Abilene vs. Odessa

On 4/16, the Abilene varsity softball team won their home conference game against Odessa (TX) by a score of 4-3.

Odessa mascot photo

Odessa

3

Abilene mascot photo

Abilene

4

Final

Box Score

Apr 16, 2021 @ 7:00pm

7-6 (L) Abilene @ Frenship

On 4/13, the Abilene varsity softball team lost their away conference game against Frenship (Wolfforth, TX) by a score of 7-6.

Abilene mascot photo

Abilene

6

Frenship mascot photo

Frenship

7

Final

Box Score

Apr 13, 2021 @ 6:30pm

Missing Score – Abilene @ Frenship

A final score has not been reported for this varsity softball game. Please help us by reporting the final score.

Abilene mascot photo

Abilene

Frenship mascot photo

Frenship

Missing

Score

Box Score

Report Final Score

Apr 13, 2021 @ 5:30pm

11-6 (W) Abilene vs. Midland Lee

On 4/9, the Abilene varsity softball team won their home conference game against Midland Lee (Midland, TX) by a score of 11-6.

Midland Lee mascot photo

Midland Lee

6

Abilene mascot photo

Abilene

11

Final

Box Score

Apr 9, 2021 @ 7:00pm

10-7 (W) Abilene vs. Permian

On 4/1, the Abilene varsity softball team won their neutral conference game against Permian (Odessa, TX) by a score of 10-7.

Permian mascot photo

Permian

7

Abilene mascot photo

Abilene

10

Final

Box Score

Apr 1, 2021 @ 12:00am

4-1 (L) Abilene @ San Angelo Central

On 3/30, the Abilene varsity softball team lost their away conference game against San Angelo Central (San Angelo, TX) by a score of 4-1.

Abilene mascot photo

Abilene

1

San Angelo Central mascot photo

San Angelo Central

4

Final

Box Score

Mar 30, 2021 @ 7:00pm

5-3 (L) Abilene vs. Midland

On 3/26, the Abilene varsity softball team lost their home conference game against Midland (TX) by a score of 5-3.

Midland mascot photo

Midland

5

Abilene mascot photo

Abilene

3

Final

Box Score

Mar 26, 2021 @ 7:00pm

11-6 (L) Abilene @ Odessa

On 3/23, the Abilene varsity softball team lost their away conference game against Odessa (TX) by a score of 11-6.

Abilene mascot photo

Abilene

6

Odessa mascot photo

Odessa

11

Final

Box Score

Mar 23, 2021 @ 6:30pm

8-7 (W) Abilene vs. Frenship

On 3/19, the Abilene varsity softball team won their home conference game against Frenship (Wolfforth, TX) by a score of 8-7.

Frenship mascot photo

Frenship

7

Abilene mascot photo

Abilene

8

Final

Box Score

Mar 19, 2021 @ 7:00pm

10-0 (W) Abilene @ Midland Lee

On 3/12, the Abilene varsity softball team won their away conference game against Midland Lee (Midland, TX) by a score of 10-0.

Abilene mascot photo

Abilene

10

Midland Lee mascot photo

Midland Lee

0

Final

Box Score

Mar 12, 2021 @ 12:00pm

13-2 (W) Abilene vs. Permian

On 3/9, the Abilene varsity softball team won their home conference game against Permian (Odessa, TX) by a score of 13-2.

Permian mascot photo

Permian

2

Abilene mascot photo

Abilene

13

Final

Box Score

Mar 9, 2021 @ 3:00pm

6-5 (L) Abilene vs. Rockwall-Heath

On 3/5, the Abilene varsity softball team lost their home tournament game against Rockwall-Heath (Rockwall, TX) by a score of 6-5.

Rockwall-Heath mascot photo

Rockwall-Heath

6

Abilene mascot photo

Abilene

5

Final

Box Score

Mar 5, 2021 @ 1:00pm

Contribute to the Team

Complete the Schedule

Add missing games to the schedule

Complete the Roster

Add missing athletes to the roster

Add a Team Photo

Give fans a look at the team

Make a Correction

Let us know about any issues you see

Schedule at a Glance

Full Schedule

FRI, 5/07

Trinity

@ Trinity

W 4-2

THU, 5/13

Southlake Carroll

@ SCHS

L 7-5

SAT, 5/15

Southlake Carroll

@ SCHS

L 9-8

Rankings

Full Rankings

Texas#104

Texas Division 6A#36

Region I#25

Statistics courtesy of maxpreps.com

Abilene High School (TX) Varsity Softball (maxpreps.com)