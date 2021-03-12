Plumbing Relief Application Deadline March 10, 2021

Beltway Park’s Boots on the Ground Ministry, in partnership with the Big Country VOAD, is coordinating efforts to help those who need assistance with plumbing issues due to the recent severe winter storm. To be eligible for this program, applicants must live within Taylor County and meet certain income requirements. The work is being completed by licensed plumbers.



Eligibility: Homeowners living in Taylor County with low income, without insurance or with a high insurance deductible that homeowners are unable to meet.

Documents Required: Valid ID, documents for income and/or fixed income sources; if the homeowners have insurance, documents showing the deductible amount.

Submit completed applications for plumbing relief along with supporting documentation, via emailed to uwab@unitedwayabilene.org. For anyone with technology barriers or has questions can call the United Way of Abilene, Monday-Friday, 8:30 – 5:00 PM, 325-677-1841.

