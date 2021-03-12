from Lincolnton, North Carolina, United States

Mr. James Riley

James Riley

In Loving Memories of Mr. James Riley

1951-2021

James Riley, 70-year-old, resident of Lincolnton, North Carolina passed from this life into eternal life at his home on Friday, February 12, 2021 at his home.

James was born in Detroit, Michigan in 1951.

James predeceased by dad, Pittman Riley, mother, Margie Taylor, sisters, Ether, Sarah, and brother, Jerry.

James is lovingly remembered by his brother Lawrence Riley and sister Lilly Sanders; Former wife, Linda Riley; His children, Jamo, Patrina, Tamara, Lawrence Riley and Crystal Riley Stutts; Grandchildren, Lace, Jamo Jr, Xavior, Avron, Kahlia, Chandler, Victor, Starr, Tyree, and Rasheed; Great Grandchildren, Xavior Jr, Skylaar, Heaven, and Cj; Also, a host of his relatives and friends.

In the junior Academy of Science competition, James was a first-place award winner in the Health and Medicine division of the 1969 Metropolitan Detroit science fair at Cobo Hall. He graduated at Martin Luther King high school, then went on to get his Bachelors degree in Math and Science at Wayne State University. James survived by Linda Riley, loving former wife of 17 years. Then he worked as a Bio-Lab technician at Wayne State from 1971 to 1972. At age 24, James enlisted in the Air Force in 1975. He was stationed at Bellevue Hill Air Force Station in St. Albans, Vermont; He was a Radar Technician. After the Air Force, he worked at IBM, in which he soldering circuit boards for medical equipment. He Always enjoyed going to the beach with his family. James, his wife and first 4 children decided to move to Texas for a job opportunity at Texas Instruments as an Electronics Technician. While living in Abilene He and his wife decided have their last child. Also, James and his wife started selling cleaning products and had a maintenance business in which they had contracts in Abilene and on the Air Force Base. Several years later he moved back to Detroit. He worked for Wayne Community College and Cass Tech High School in Tutoring Students in advance math and Science. James then went on teaching Computer classes at Wayne State University for a few years. While in Detroit, James created a community garden called “Brush Park”. He finally retired in North Carolina. James loved his family. He has always loved gardening, swimming, cooking, playing chess, watching sci-fi movies and shows (Star Trek) and playing/collecting music.

“Life is a song- sing it. Life is a game-play it. Life is a challenge- meet it. Life is a dream- realize it. Life is a sacrifice-offer it. Life is Love-enjoy it.”~ Sai Baba

Special thanks to friends, Family and Pastor Floyd Miller