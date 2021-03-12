Brenda Amonett



Abilene – Brenda Lou (Aberegg) Amonett, passed peacefully to her long-awaited heavenly home on Wednesday, February 3, 2021. A celebration of Life will be held at the Baker Height Church of Christ in Abilene, Texas on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. with a visitation starting at 9:30 a.m. and interment at 2:00 p.m. at the Texas State Veterans Cemetery of Abilene, under the direction of Piersall Funeral Directors, 733 Butternut Street.



Brenda was born on April 4, 1940 in Pecos, Texas to Lawrence and Marguerite Aberegg. She grew up in Coahoma, Texas and loved keeping in contact with school classmates as long as her health allowed. On October 8, 1960, she married Eldon Ray Amonett in Big Spring, Texas. They lived a short time in both McCamey and Nocona, but finally settled in Denver City, Texas for over 50 years, from 1964 to 2015. While in Denver City, as Eldon worked for an oilfield business, Brenda dedicated herself to raising a family and serving her Lord Jesus Christ. Being active in the life of the Denver City Church of Christ, Brenda’s God-given gifts were to serve others, sensitive to any need. Brenda’s ultimate goal was always to share the love of Jesus with everyone. She loved older kids and young children alike and would bless them any way possible. Two church programs dear to her heart were the Joy Bus and Bible Bowl ministries in addition to teaching Bible classes. Brenda was loved by many. Her nickname was “Smiley” and personnel in the nursing home would love to make her laugh and giggle. Then, to be close to their children, Brenda and Eldon moved to Abilene. She continued her love for teaching children at Baker Heights Church of Christ until Dementia would not allow it.



Brenda was preceded in death by twin sons Kelly Craig and Kelvin Greg, her parents, brothers Tommy Aberegg and Harold Aberegg, and sisters-in-law Francis Aberegg and Janie Aberegg. She is survived by her husband Eldon, daughters Wanda Kay Rodriguez and husband Johnny and Shana Raye Hutton and husband David; grandchildren Dara Rodriguez, Erika Chapman and husband Cort, Dave Hutton and wife Hailey, Daniel Hutton, Holly Hutton and Micah Hutton; 3 great-grandchildren, Ellie, Moriah and Mercy Hutton and baby Chapman on the way; brother Royce D. Aberegg, sister Judy Latimer and husband Bill and sister-in-law Romalee Aberegg and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews from Amonett and Aberegg/Thomas families she dearly loved.



The family would like to express our gratitude for the many kindnesses evidenced in thought and deed and a special thank you to all the caregivers and staff at Bright Pointe at Lytle Lake Nursing Home. In lieu of flowers, a monetary gift could be given in Brenda’s memory to the New Mexico Christian Children’s Home or your favorite charity.



